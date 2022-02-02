Clarion Borough Council Asks for Community Support for Pool Renovations; Approves Emergency Operations Plan

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council is asking for letters of support for the borough’s forthcoming renovations to the municipal pool.

The letters of support can be sent directly to the borough office at 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

According to the Recreations Committee chairperson and borough council member Rachel Roberts, the letters are needed to support the borough’s bid for a half-a-million dollar grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for improvements to the pool.

“We are asking the community to send support letters,” said Roberts during the council’s February 1 meeting. “We want to collect them all and then submit them for this pool project. It can be organizations, it can be individuals, but we really would like an outpouring of support from the community.”

Emergency Operations Plan approved

The February meeting also saw the council adopt Clarion County’s Emergency Operation Plan. The borough adopts the county’s emergency plan every two years.

“We go with the county because it’s too cumbersome for us to do it,” said council president Carol Lapinto.

Lapinto added that county municipalities usually take a similar approach to emergency services planning.

“Normally everybody in the county goes along with their plan. We don’t have the 9-1-1 Center,” she explained.

“There’s no reason to reinvent the wheel,” Mayor Jennifer Vinson said.

Municipalities and counties are required to adopt an emergency operation plan per Title 35 of Pennsylvania law. The plan provides for a prompt and effective emergency response in the event of a major emergency or disaster.

The current county plan can be found here.

In other business, the council:



Accepted the resignation of Brett Whitling from the library board, effective January 12, 2022.

Appointed Jennifer Fulmer Vinson to fill the vacancy on the library board with a term to expire in 2023.

Approved a change order for the Clarion Free Library Building Improvements Project extending the time of completion to February 28. According to Borough Treasurer and Projects Coordinator Todd Colosimo, the change order because the contractor has not yet received the materials for the outside, side door of the library.

Approved a change order for the Main Streets Improvements Project to reconcile final cost and add one replacement globe for a total of $145.00.

Gave permission for Clarion County to drawdown CDBG funds to pay for a Main Street Lighting Project invoice in the amount of $15,161.00 contingent upon receipt of outstanding materials and executed contract close-out documents.



